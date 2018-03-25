Kittens, coffee at Louisville cat cafe launch

Guests can linger over a cup of coffee and a kitten. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The cats and kittens will be available for adoption. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Kittens and cats will roam at the cat cafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you're looking for the puuuurrrfect spot to drink some wine or coffee, there's a new spot in the works. A new cat cafe.

It will feature not only wine, coffee and snacks - but also plenty of adoptable cats.

The Mellwood Art Center's Pigment Gallery held the cat cafe launch party on Sunday, which included a photo session to introduce the concept. The Kentucky Humane Society was on hand with kittens and cats.

The cat cafe will be the first of its kind in Louisville.

"It's a unique destination, so it's one of these places that we're hoping - it's date night, or girls' night out, or someone wants to celebrate a birthday or bring kids around," Founder Chuck Patton said.

The cats will be in a separate room from the food and drinks, Patton said.

The group plans to make an announcement soon about a permanent location.

