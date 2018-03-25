Oldham County students reflect on March for Our Lives

Both Oldham County students said they were feeling motivated to do more once they got back to Kentucky. (Source: Family photos)

Hundreds of thousands attended the March for Our Lives in DC, including students from Oldham County. (Source: Family photos)

CRESTWOOD, KY (WAVE) - An estimated one million people protested at the capitol this weekend at the March for Our Lives rally, including several South Oldham Middle and High School students.

Siblings Ani Tapp and Noah Kavorkian said they were feeling motivated to do more once they got back to Kentucky.

“This was just the beginning, and we’ve got to keep going,” Tapp, a freshman at South Oldham High School, said.

Tapp wrote a letter to local lawmakers, and hopes to speak to the governor.

“You can’t try something once and then expect everything to be different. We’re going to have to continue protesting,” Kavorkian, a 6th grader, said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 'Vote them out!': Hundreds of thousands demand gun control

+ WAVE Country students participate in 'March for Our Lives' rallies

+ March For Our Lives draws huge crowds

South Oldham Middle School classmate Sarah Marshall also drove to DC for the rally with her siblings and parents.



Her mom Jen said she wants her children to see the ways they can be involved in improving the country.



“I think also just teaching them the responsibility that they are our future,” Jen said.



Jen said the moment they heard about the march, the family started making plans to take the trip.



“It was very life changing and very impacting,” Marshall said. “We have younger minds and bigger hearts, and we want something important to happen.”



Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.