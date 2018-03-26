UofL to discuss personnel Monday morning

A permanent athletic director could be named Monday, and a coach announcement is expected soon too. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nearly six months after Tom Jurich and Rick Pitino were fired, the University of Louisville could announce some big hires this week.

A permanent athletic director could be named Monday, and a coach announcement is expected soon too.

The Athletic Association Board of Directors will meet at 10 a.m. to discuss personnel.



>> MORE: Cards Corner

All signs point to Vince Tyra being named as the permanent athletic director. Tyra has served as the interim athletic director since October.



Last week, Tyra announced UofL would not renew interim coach David Padgett's contract, and that the coach announcement would be coming within the next week or so.

UofL officials met with Xavier head coach Chris Mack over the weekend. The 48-year-old coach was just named Big East Coach of the Year.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.