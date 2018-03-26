Two toddlers killed in Elizabethtown crash

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) – Two children died Sunday following a crash on Bluegrass Parkway.

According to Kentucky State Police, George Michael Smith, 36, of Lebanon, was with Crystal Lynn Shipp, 27, of Gravel Switch, and four children, three girls ages 1,2, and 4, and one 3-year-old boy.

Smith was driving a 2004 Nissan minivan westbound on the Bluegrass Parkway around 3:05 p.m. when a back tire blew and caused him to lose control at the 5 mile marker. The van went into the median, overturned and slid into the eastbound passing lane. A couple from Elizabethtown was traveling with their teenage daughter in a 2012 Buick Enclave and hit the rear of the minivan, which was overturned in front of them.

A 4-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The 2-year-old girl was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital where she was listed in stable condition. The 1-year-old girl was airlifted to Norton Children’s Hospital and listed in stable condition.

Smith was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital and Shipp was flown to University of Louisville Hospital. Both were listed in stable condition.

The family in the Buick was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.

