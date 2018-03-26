Vince Tyra named UofL athletic director - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Vince Tyra named UofL athletic director

By John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media
By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Vince Tyra (Source: WAVE 3 News) Vince Tyra (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Vince Tyra was officially named the new athletic director for the University of Louisville.

The UofL Athletic Association recommended the hiring of Tyra during a meeting Monday morning. The move was then approved by the UofL Board of Trustees.

Tyra had been serving as the interim athletic director since October when Tom Jurich was fired as part of the fallout following the FBI's far-reaching investigation into corruption and bribery allegations involving several high-profile basketball programs.

"We have a terrific set of sports programs here all across the board," Tyra said the day he took over for Jurich. "One of them may have a flat tire today but we're going to pump it back up."

Tyra brings an interesting athletics trifecta to the University of Louisville. He's the son of the late UofL basketball star Charlie Tyra, he played baseball at the University of Kentucky and is among the ownership group of Louisville FC, the city's minor-league soccer squad.

Tyra's commitment to UofL goes beyond sports. He joined the UofL Foundation's Board of Directors last year, and chaired the group's Finance Committee until he took the interim AD job in October.

He was also the president and CEO of ISCO Industries, a Louisville-based piping company, and is now on its board of directors.

Last year, the 1984 Trinity High School graduate was named board chairman of Florida-based Elite Medical Staffing.

This story will be updated.

