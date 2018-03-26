Vince Tyra named UofL athletic director

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Vince Tyra was officially named the new athletic director for the University of Louisville.

The UofL Athletic Association recommended the hiring of Tyra during a meeting Monday morning. The move was then approved by the UofL Board of Trustees.

Tyra had been serving as the interim athletic director since October when Tom Jurich was fired as part of the fallout following the FBI's far-reaching investigation into corruption and bribery allegations involving several high-profile basketball programs.

"We have a terrific set of sports programs here all across the board," Tyra said the day he took over for Jurich. "One of them may have a flat tire today but we're going to pump it back up."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Vince Tyra is looking for 3 things in UofL's next basketball coach

+ Vince Tyra 'tapping the brakes' on future construction plans for UofL Athletics

+ Tyra: Appeal to NCAA fell on 'deaf ears'

Tyra brings an interesting athletics trifecta to the University of Louisville. He's the son of the late UofL basketball star Charlie Tyra, he played baseball at the University of Kentucky and is among the ownership group of Louisville FC, the city's minor-league soccer squad.

Tyra's commitment to UofL goes beyond sports. He joined the UofL Foundation's Board of Directors last year, and chaired the group's Finance Committee until he took the interim AD job in October.

He was also the president and CEO of ISCO Industries, a Louisville-based piping company, and is now on its board of directors.

Last year, the 1984 Trinity High School graduate was named board chairman of Florida-based Elite Medical Staffing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.