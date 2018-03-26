WATCH LIVE @ 11am: Announcement on hemp by Sen. McConnell & KY A - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE @ 11am: Announcement on hemp by Sen. McConnell & KY Ag Commissioner

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: Sen. Mitch McConnell will join Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles for an announcement on hemp. Watch the 11 a.m. news conference on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link below:

