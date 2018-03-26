Police: Man shot victim in pelvis - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police: Man shot victim in pelvis

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Robert Wise (Source: LMDC) Robert Wise (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man accused of shooting another man in the pelvis.

Robert Wise, 29, was charged in connection to a March 15 shooting in the 4900 block of Seville Drive.

>> MUGSHOTS: March 2018 Roundup

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries following the shooting.

Wise was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on March 25 and charged with assault.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Police: Man shot victim in pelvis

    Police: Man shot victim in pelvis

    Monday, March 26 2018 1:16 PM EDT2018-03-26 17:16:56 GMT

    The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries following the shooting.

    More >>

    The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries following the shooting.

    More >>

  • School employee charged with 30+ counts of child molestation

    School employee charged with 30+ counts of child molestation

    Monday, March 26 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-03-26 16:10:29 GMT

    HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – A Harrison School Corporation employee has been charged with more than 30 counts of child molestation. Corey Faith, 41, was taken into custody on March 25, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. >> MUGSHOTS: March 2018 Roundup The Harrison County Prosecutor’s Office and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference to discuss Faith’s arrest at 1 p.m. on Monday. This story will be updated. C...

    More >>

    HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – A Harrison School Corporation employee has been charged with more than 30 counts of child molestation. Corey Faith, 41, was taken into custody on March 25, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. >> MUGSHOTS: March 2018 Roundup The Harrison County Prosecutor’s Office and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference to discuss Faith’s arrest at 1 p.m. on Monday. This story will be updated. C...

    More >>

  • Vince Tyra named UofL athletic director

    Vince Tyra named UofL athletic director

    Monday, March 26 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-03-26 16:03:49 GMT
    Vince Tyra (Source: WAVE 3 News)Vince Tyra (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    The UofL Athletic Association recommended the hiring of Tyra during a meeting Monday morning. The move was then approved by the UofL Board of Trustees.

    More >>

    The UofL Athletic Association recommended the hiring of Tyra during a meeting Monday morning. The move was then approved by the UofL Board of Trustees.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly