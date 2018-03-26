Police: Man shot victim in pelvis

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man accused of shooting another man in the pelvis.

Robert Wise, 29, was charged in connection to a March 15 shooting in the 4900 block of Seville Drive.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries following the shooting.

Wise was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on March 25 and charged with assault.

