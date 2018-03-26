School employee charged with 30+ counts of child molestation

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – A Harrison School Corporation employee has been charged with more than 30 counts of child molestation.

Corey Faith, 41, was taken into custody on March 25 and is expected to be charged with 36 counts of child molestation, according to the Harrison County Prosecutor’s Office.

>> MUGSHOTS: March 2018 Roundup

The Harrison County Prosecutor’s Office and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference to discuss Faith’s arrest at 1 p.m. on Monday.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.