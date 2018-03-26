Third grade teacher charged with 30+ counts of child molestation

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - A Harrison School Corporation employee has been charged with more than 30 counts of child molestation.

Third grade teacher Corey Faith, 41, was taken into custody March 25. He's accused of having a sexual relationship with one of his former students. It started at New Middletown Elementary School in Harrison County more than a decade ago, according to arrest documents.

>> MUGSHOTS: March 2018 Roundup

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department said the victim recently told a friend about her relationship with Faith. Her friend encouraged her to come forward about what allegedly happened with her teacher when she was just 12-years-old.

On Monday, 36 charges of molesting a child under the age of 14 were filed against Faith. He pleaded not guilty.

"All of this stems from an alleged relationship that he was having with a 12-year-old student," Otto Schalk, Harrison County Prosecutor, said.

Schalk told us Faith was teaching sixth grade at New Middletown Elementary School during the 2004-2005 school year when he started a sexual relationship with one of his students, having sex with her at his home and even at the school where he taught.

"There were numerous sexual acts, including several that were taking place inside of his classroom," Schalk said. "Now these acts are alleged to have occurred back between 2005 and 2007."

>> More Harrison County news on wave3.com

Nicholas Smith with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department said they acted quickly once the victim came forward about the relationship with Faith, who taught at the elementary school until his arrest.

The victim has since moved to Florida, investigators said. They traveled down to interview her about the allegations against Faith.

"This is a heartbreaking experience for everyone involved, both the victim's family and the suspect's family," Nicholas Smith, detective lieutenant with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, said.

In the probable cause affidavit, the victim said she and Faith had intercourse in her bed so many times, she stopped counting.

Court documents show a recorded conversation between the victim and Faith where she asked him, "You had sex with me because you loved me...even though I was 12-13....you still loved me?" Faith answered, "yeah."

Investigators said right now they believe this student is the only victim, but if there are others out there they're asked to contact police immediately.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ WAVE 3 Undercover: Stores profiting off illegal drug crisis

+ Thorntons looking to fill 100 positions in Louisville, southern Indiana

+ McConnell announces plan to legalize industrial hemp

"We have no reason to believe-- and there's no other victims that have said anything has occurred," Smith told us. "We have the school's full support with the investigation and we encourage anyone who has information to call us."

Faith is currently being held on a $250,000 cash only bond. He's not allowed contact with any child under the age of 18.

Each one of the 36 child molestation charges Faith faces carries a possible prison sentence of 20 to 50 years. A July trial date has been set.

The South Harrison Community School Corporation said they've started the termination process for Faith, who was teaching third grade at New Middletown Elementary until his arrest. Faith has been employed at the school district since 2002.

The district released the following statement on Facebook on Monday afternoon:

"This morning South Harrison Community School Corporation officials delivered notice of intent to cancel the teaching contract of Mr. Corey Faith. It is the intent of SHCSC to pursue his dismissal. We are deeply saddened to learn of the events and critical lapses in judgment by Mr. Faith that took place. While these events involving a student took place a number of years ago we are in the process of notifying staff, parents and students via phone and social media of this arrest. School is not in session this week due to spring break but counselors and administrators will be available Monday at our schools to talk with students. Any action that puts student safety and well-being at risk will never be tolerated at SHCSC. I would like to thank Sheriff Rod Seelye, Prosecutor Otto Schalk and their staffs for the prompt investigation and subsequent arrest in this matter."

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.