D to the Double B wins Derby Burger Challenge

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – A Harrison School Corporation employee has been charged with more than 30 counts of child molestation. Corey Faith, 41, was taken into custody on March 25, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. >> MUGSHOTS: March 2018 Roundup The Harrison County Prosecutor’s Office and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference to discuss Faith’s arrest at 1 p.m. on Monday. This story will be updated. C...