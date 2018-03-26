Thorntons looking to fill 100 positions in Louisville, southern Indiana

Thorntons is hiring every Thursday between March 29 and April 19. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Gas station chain Thorntons is looking for 100 new employees in Louisville and southern Indiana.

The company will recruit team members every Thursday, starting March 29 and ending April 19.

Prospective employees should go to the Thorntons at 3300 Bardstown Road. That is just south of the Watterson Expressway (I-264), on the same side of the road as Rally's (not to be confused with the Thorntons at 3255 Bardstown Road, just across the street).

Store management will conduct on the spot interviews and make immediate offers to fill permanent full-time and part-time positions. Openings include guest service representatives, store managers and general managers.

Learn more on the Thorntons Careers website.

Thorntons will also offer jobs through Mayor Greg Fischer's SummerWorks program. To register, click or tap here.

