Cards closing in on Chris Mack

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's the most revealing sign yet that the University of Louisville coaching search could be coming to an end.

WAVE 3 News has learned the family of a highly-ranked recruit in the Class of 2019 was contacted by someone associated with Xavier basketball, and informed Chris Mack would be interested in recruiting him, but for UofL.

Mack has been the clear top choice since the process tipped off last week. We confirmed a meeting was set up with UofL officials over the weekend.

UofL vice president of athletics Vince Tyra had his interim tag removed on Monday, and is now clearly the man in charge of making the hire.

"You've got a position you may have heard of, men's basketball coach, that needs to get filled," Tyra said. "I think that's the near term need is to resolve that situation."

Tyra said last week he planned to fill the position before the Final Four, which is this weekend in San Antonio, Texas.

"Well it's a self-imposed deadline on myself," Tyra explained. "I think just from my experience in this -- we're in the coaching carousel. I mean we're gonna see the ticker tape on the bottom of ESPN every day, with changes. There's gonna be people drop off and it just creates a domino effect."

He added: "We don't want to lose the opportunity, if we get top quality assistants as much as a high quality head coach. It's important to have someone in that Cardinal red to be potentially in studio to speak about why they love this university and what they see as the opportunity."

It's hard to believe Tyra would officially extend an offer before getting the AD job full-time, or that any coach would accept an offer without knowing who his boss would be.

Mack is 212-96 in nine seasons as the Xavier head coach. He was named 2018 Big East Coach of the Year.

His wife, Christi, is from Louisville, and starred at Holy Cross High School.

