Matt Jones wants to take down Mitch McConnell in 2020

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Could a Kentucky media personality unseat the longest serving U.S. senator in Kentucky history?

Matt Jones seems to think so.

The "Kentucky Sports Radio" and "Hey Kentucky" host says he can take down Sen. Mitch McConnell in 2020.

"To me, everything that's wrong with politics, Mitch McConnell encapsulates. And it's not because he's a Republican," Jones said. "It's because he's been in office for 36 years and only cares about the interest of corporations, and not the average citizen."

Jones has not made a final decision on a run. He said he wants to see if McConnell runs again.

If he does, Jones believes he's the one who can defeat him. But McConnell's election history proves it won't be an easy task.

