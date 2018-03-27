2 men accused of robbing Sellersburg pizza parlor arrested

A surveillance photo of the other suspect. (Source: Sellersburg police)

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - The two armed men accused of robbing a southern Indiana pizza parlor Monday night are in custody.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Monday, as Sir Dano's Pizza Parlor was closing, Sellersburg Police Chief Russ Whelan said.

Two men entered the back door of the restaurant with semi-automatic pistols and demanded cash. They got away but were captured on surveillance video.

According to Sellersburg Police, the two men responsible were arrested just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Dexter Elijah Cole, 24, and Ezra Michael Sheffield, 22, were arrested at the Red Carpet Inn off Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville.

Sellersburg Police wanted to thank the public for their help in solving the crime so quickly.

"We would not have been able to solve this crime as fast, without your help," Chief Whelan wrote in a press release.

Both men are charged with Armed Robbery, and more charges are possible, according to police.

