Sellersburg pizza parlor robbed by 2 men

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - A restaurant in southern Indiana was robbed by two armed men on Monday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m., as Sir Dano's Pizza Parlor was closing, Sellersburg Police Chief Russ Whelan told us.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Two men entered the restaurant with weapons and demanded cash. They got away, but were captured on surveillance video.

WAVE 3 News will post pictures from that video as soon as police pass them along.

No one was injured.

Police are looking for the robbers. Anyone with information on the crime should call 812-246-4491.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.