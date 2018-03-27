Police: Teen used tattoo money to buy AR-15, threatened school

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A teen who police said threatened a Lexington high school used money his mother gave him for a tattoo to purchase an AR-15, according to court documents.

Timothy Felker, 18, was arrested in February when officers became aware of his alleged threats toward Dunbar High School.

Police said Felker's mother gave him money for a tattoo around Christmas of 2017. Instead of getting ink, he bought a AR-15 and 500 rounds of ammunition.

He intended to use the weapon in a school shooting at Dunbar High School, police said.

Felker was in court to face terroristic threatening charges on Monday. His case is being sent to the grand jury.

In the meantime, Felker is on home confinement and must wear an ankle monitor.

