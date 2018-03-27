Uber driver gets stuck on staircase

A tow truck was called in to get the car off the stairs. (Source: Twitter @alexioreskovic)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Navigation apps help us get where we need to go, but you shouldn't trust them unconditionally. An Uber driver in San Francisco found that out the hard way.

Witnesses say the car drove down a pedestrian walkway and then down some steps, where it became stuck.

Three people were inside the car. They weren't hurt. The driver claims his Uber app told him to drive that way.

