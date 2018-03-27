Christina Aguilera goes bare in 'liberating' photo shoot

A makeup-free picture of "The Voice" judge appeared on the cover of Paper Magazine's "Transformation 2018" issue. (Source: Paper Magazine)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Singing superstar Christina Aguilera has bared it all for a new magazine cover story.

Aguilera said she's at the point in her career where she wants to "strip it all back."

She said she's not about to give up her makeup totally, "I mean, I'm a girl that likes a beat face. Let's not get it twisted."

