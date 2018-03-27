JCPS superintendent to present personnel, school location changes during board meeting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Changes are coming to Jefferson County Public Schools by request of superintendent Marty Pollio.

Pollio will present these changes during Tuesday’s board meeting.



He sent a letter to JCPS staff Monday giving them a heads up.

In the letter Pollio says he wants to consolidate Newcomer Academy to one location - the current Phoenix School of Discovery off Hikes Lane. The Phoenix School would move to the Jaeger Education Center in Lyndon. He says this will improve educational experiences for students.

Other proposed changes include eliminating the chief business officer and area superintendent positions while adding some others in the central office.

All of this is a part of what Polio calls a cost-neutral plan.



In Tuesday's meeting agenda, there is also a proposal to cut the number of head start classrooms to less than half. This not only for budget purposes but to improve the program quality.



Also up for discussion, approving new policies relating to charter schools and graduation dates.



Pending no more snow days, some high schools will graduate as on May 30.

