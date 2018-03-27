New features added to South Points Scenic Area Map - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

New features added to South Points Scenic Area Map

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Several Louisville representatives met at Kentucky Kingdom Tuesday morning to discuss tourism in south and southwest Louisville, including new features of the South Points Scenic Area Map.

Watch the event below:

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly