Gender discrimination in the workplace remains unchanged since 1999

A new poll from NBC News suggests workplace discrimination hasn't changed in the last 20 years.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s compensation versus consideration. Men versus women.

The concept of equality continues to make national news, stretching from family owned businesses to monster media companies in Hollywood.

A new NBC News Wallstreet Journal poll is shedding light on how far women have really come, at home, and at work.

Fourth-nine percent of working women, are now bringing home more money than their spouse, which is remarkable considering 20 years ago, that wasn't the case. Not even close.

Despite the positive news, according to the poll, huge strides still need to be made in how women are treated at work.

Of the 52 percent of Americans polled, both men and women, say that men do not treat women as equals in the work place.

This is virtually unchanged since the poll asked the very same question back in 1999.

And just as alarming, 61 percent of women agree.

Half of the women surveyed say they've experienced gender discrimination at work, citing, a significant gap in how women are paid, promoted, and valued compared to their male counterparts.

Nearly half of working women say they’ve personally received an unwelcome sexual advance, or other kinds of sexual harassment while at work.

Following the #metoo movement, many work places are trying to address the issue, although not many American say their employer has made personal changes.

Forty-eight percent of Americans polled say the movement has increased discussion about appropriate conduct at work, although only 18 percent say they’ve personally changed their behavior.

