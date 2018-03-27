Police: Elizabethtown man tried to solicit 13-year-old for sex

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A Hardin County man is under arrest for trying to solicit sex from a minor.

According to the Radcliff Police Department, Dale Brunson of Elizabethtown, tried to get a 13-year-old girl to "perform sexual activities and oral sex on him" in exchange for money.

According to the arrest report, Brunson admitted to asking the teen for sex, in a recorded interview.

Brunson is currently lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center.

