Police: Elizabethtown man tried to solicit 13-year-old for sex - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police: Elizabethtown man tried to solicit 13-year-old for sex

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Dale Brunson (Source: HCDC) Dale Brunson (Source: HCDC)

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A Hardin County man is under arrest for trying to solicit sex from a minor. 

According to the Radcliff Police Department, Dale Brunson of Elizabethtown, tried to get a 13-year-old girl to "perform sexual activities and oral sex on him" in exchange for money. 

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Police: Teen used tattoo money to buy AR-15, threatened school
WAVE 3 Undercover: Stores profiting off illegal drug crisis
Sellersburg pizza parlor robbed by 2 men

According to the arrest report, Brunson admitted to asking the teen for sex, in a recorded interview. 

Brunson is currently lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly