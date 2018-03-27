Little girl far away from home gets life saving treatment in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A little girl thousands of miles away from home has found her favorite spot in Louisville. Leyan Albazzour, 9, loves Waterfront Park and lights up when she gets to run on the playground and go down the slides. Louisville's Waterfront Park is nothing like the playgrounds in her native city of Ramallah, a Palestinian city in the central West Bank that experiences frequent political unrest. Coming to the U. S. has been a culture shock for her and her mother, Montaha Albazzour.

Both mother and daughter came to Louisville for help. Leyan was born with Apert syndrome, a rare genetic defect in which the skull and facial bones are underdeveloped. The skull prematurely fuses and is unable to grow large enough for the brain. The condition also causes the fingers and toes to be deformed.

Three years ago, Montaha and Leyan came across Dr. Ian Mutchnick, a pediatric neurosurgeon. Dr. Mutchnick spends most of his days saving young lives at Norton Children's Hospital. In 2015, he was donating his time to provide free neurosurgical care to kids in Ramallah. That's when he met Leyan at a clinic.

"Leyan was in a tough spot," Dr. Mutchnick said. "Her brain was growing but her skull wasn't."

Leyan needed surgery when she was one year old, but the medical attention she needed wasn't available in the West Bank. The lack of treatment put immense pressure on her brain, causing developmental delays and pain. If Leyan didn't get help soon, the condition would eventually kill her.

Dr. Mutchnick examined Leyan. It was clear she needed help, but the type of surgery was far too complicated to perform in Ramallah.

"Still, we had to do something," Dr. Mutchnick said. "I couldn't just leave her in this state."

