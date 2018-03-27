Porkland BBQ comes to Portland

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - BBQ lovers rejoice! Porkland BBQ is coming to Portland.

Porkland BBQ is a project of Love City, a non-profit in the Portland neighborhood. Proceeds from the start-up restaurant will go towards community programs for youth and aspiring entrepreneurs, as well as for upkeep of Love City’s Mackin Gym which was reopened earlier this month after a total renovation.

“We love Portland, we love our neighbors, and this is why we are here loving the community,” said Shawn Arvin, co-founder of Love City in a press release. “Porkland provides another opportunity to bring our neighborhood together.”

Porkland BBQ’s menu consists of pulled pork and pulled chicken sandwiches, fried fish, rib tips, and an assortment of side items and desserts.

Foodies from around Louisville are invited to enjoy the delicious pulled pork BBQ at their grand opening on Wednesday, March 28 from 4 PM to 8 PM.

Following the Grand Opening, the restaurant’s regular hours will be Wednesday and Thursday from 4 PM to 8 PM and Friday and Saturday from 11 AM to 8 PM.

