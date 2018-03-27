Kentucky Kingdom to operate zipline through Jefferson Memorial Forest

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A zipline tour through a Louisville forest will soon be operated by Kentucky Kingdom.

Zipline Kingdom – An Adventure at Jefferson Memorial Forest features a 30-foot high zipline and 39 activities, including a Tarzan swing, a zig-zag suspended bridge, rope ladders, a log swing, a plank crossing, a half trapeze and a net tunnel.

The zipline was previously operated by GoApe!. Kentucky Kingdom offered to purchase the attraction after GoApe! declined to renew its contract with the Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation Department. Kentucky Kingdom is currently finalizing the contract, according to Jefferson Memorial Forest parks administrator Bennett Knox.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

“We are very proud to have been given this opportunity by Louisville Metro. This is the first time we’ve extended our footprint of operations outside of the park proper, but the Jefferson Memorial Forest is only a 10-minute drive from Kentucky Kingdom, which makes it very convenient,” Kentucky Kingdom President and CEO Ed Hart was quoted as saying in a press release. “Our rides department will manage and supervise the zipline attraction and we will operate it with the same high standards and best practices that Kentucky Kingdom is known for.”

Zipline Kingdom – An Adventure at Jefferson Memorial Forest is scheduled to open June 1. For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.