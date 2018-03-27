Send-off planned as Cardinals depart today for Final Four

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville women's basketball team will head out this afternoon for the Final Four in Columbus, Ohio.

The Cardinals clinched their spot Sunday afternoon at Rupp Arena beating Oregon State 76-43 in front of thousands of fans who traveled to Lexington for the game.

A send-off for the team will happen at 4:30 p.m. today on the UofL campus at the Yum! Center Practice Facility, located at 2432 South Floyd Street.

The Cardinals, who are making the program's third trip to the Final Four under head coach Jeff Walz, will take on Mississippi State at 7 p.m. Friday in the first of the National Semifinal contests at Nationwide Arena.

Unlike the NCAA Men's tourney, all four No. 1 seeds made the Women's Final Four: Louisville, UConn, Notre Dame and Mississippi State.

