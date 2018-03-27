St. Patrick's Day homicide victim identified

A third grade teacher in Harrison County has been charged with more than 30 counts of child molestation. He's accused of having a sexual relationship with one of his former students beginning when she was 12-years-old.More >>
A third grade teacher in Harrison County has been charged with more than 30 counts of child molestation. He's accused of having a sexual relationship with one of his former students beginning when she was 12-years-old.More >>
Marisa Hay and Felicity Sommerfield, both 17, are missing from Grayson County. Both could be in Hardin County.More >>
Marisa Hay and Felicity Sommerfield, both 17, are missing from Grayson County. Both could be in Hardin County.More >>
Dontay Colbert, 34, was pronounced dead behind a home in the 2100 block of Duncan Street.More >>
Dontay Colbert, 34, was pronounced dead behind a home in the 2100 block of Duncan Street.More >>
Leyan Albazzour was born with a rare genetic defect in which the skull and facial bones are underdeveloped. A Louisville pediatric neurosurgeon when he met Leyan at a Palestinian clinic.More >>
Leyan Albazzour was born with a rare genetic defect in which the skull and facial bones are underdeveloped. A Louisville pediatric neurosurgeon when he met Leyan at a Palestinian clinic.More >>
Several Louisville representatives will meet at Kentucky Kingdom Tuesday morning to discuss tourism in south and southwest Louisville, including new features of the South Points Scenic Area Map.More >>
Several Louisville representatives will meet at Kentucky Kingdom Tuesday morning to discuss tourism in south and southwest Louisville, including new features of the South Points Scenic Area Map.More >>