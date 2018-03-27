St. Patrick's Day homicide victim identified - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

St. Patrick's Day homicide victim identified

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.  (Source: WAVE 3 News) Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.  (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The name of the man shot and killed early St. Patrick's Day morning has been released. 

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Dontay Colbert, 34, was pronounced dead behind a home in the 2100 block of Duncan Street. 

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Police: Elizabethtown man tried to solicit 13-year-old for sex
WAVE 3 Undercover: Stores profiting off illegal drug crisis
Sellersburg pizza parlor robbed by 2 men

Right now, LMPD has not said if there are any suspects. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly