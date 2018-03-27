St. Patrick's Day homicide victim identified

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The name of the man shot and killed early St. Patrick's Day morning has been released.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Dontay Colbert, 34, was pronounced dead behind a home in the 2100 block of Duncan Street.

Right now, LMPD has not said if there are any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

