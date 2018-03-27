WAVE 3 News Editorial - March 27, 2018: New Leadership Louisville Center Home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Leadership is a difference maker in our schools, workplace and homes.

Cultivating better leaders and creating opportunities to make our community a better place is something the Leadership Louisville Center has been doing for nearly four decades. They are the group other state leadership groups look to for best practices.



We appreciate this community asset and congratulate the Leadership Louisville team on successfully executing a campaign to enable them to take over ownership of a vacant building on West Main Street in downtown Louisville, across from the 21c Museum Hotel.

>> MORE: WAVE 3 News Editorials

Their new home will enable them to host all future Leadership Green Room courses in the Ed Glasscock Leadership Development Classroom.

Leadership Green Room courses attract leaders worldwide. More than 7,000 people are alumni of the other civic programs of the Leadership Louisville Center: Leadership Louisville, Focus Louisville, Bingham Fellows, Ignite Louisville, and Encore Louisville.



We look forward to phase two of the project that will reclaim the underutilized green space behind the building to create a new park plaza.



Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.