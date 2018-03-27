Grayson Co Sheriff searching for 2 missing teens

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating two missing Grayson County teens.

Marisa Hay, 17, of Clarkson, KY was reported missing on March 22nd, 2018. She was last seen around the 100 block of Sims Road in Clarkson around 3:45 p.m. wearing blue jeans and a maroon hoodie. Hay is a white female approximately 5’6” tall and 220 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and may be in the company of a boyfriend who lives somewhere in Hardin County.

Felicity D. Sommerfield, 17, of Leitchfield is also missing. She was last seen at the Grayson County High School around 2:30 p.m. on March 13th, 2018. Sommerfield is a white female, 5’2” tall and 110 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is from the 4200 block of Anneta Road in Leitchfield. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, tan shoes and a black shirt. She may also be in the Hardin County area.

Police say both girls are believed to be missing on their own accord, but both are at risk of becoming victims due to their age and needing prescribed medication.

If anyone knows of their whereabouts, they are asked to call the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 259-3024 or your local police department.

