March 27, 2018

The University of Louisville History Department Gottschalk Lecture Presented with The Filson

Dr. Andrew Frank

"An Unsettled Past: Toward an Indigenous History of the American Borderlands"

Tonight, 6pm

The Filson Historical Society

1310 S. Third Street

Free but registration required

http://FilsonHistorical.org

Dr. Lee Baucom

You know it, Dr. Lee Baucom knows it - life isn't fair. Dr. Baucom has a new book coming out April 24th called "The Immutable Laws of Living." The book discusses how to deal with challenges, how to free yourself from negative thoughts, why you don't need to fight change, and how to make a lasting impact on your life.

Dr. Lee Baucom is a WAVE Country local, best-selling author, and self-help speaker. He is having a free webinar tonight at 7pm at un-stuck.com.

http://thethriveprinciples.com

http://thriveology.com

