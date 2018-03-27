FEMA assesses flood damage around southern Indiana

Cleaning after an Ohio River flood is about more than high water. It's about getting the mud out of your home. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

UTICA, IN (WAVE) – Utica town leaders took FEMA crews around town Tuesday, showing them the damage to homes and the community left behind by flooding on the Ohio River.



Many homeowners along the small river community saw flood damage from the high waters. Community leaders say many homes in town were impacted this time around, but say the high waters from this flood were not nearly as bad as the community saw in 1997.

The town did receive federal aid for the flood damage that year, town leaders hope they receive something similar this time around.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ New features added to South Points Scenic Area Map

+ Kentucky Kingdom to operate zipline through Jefferson Memorial Forest

+ Porkland BBQ comes to Portland



WAVE 3 had a crew in Utica Tuesday to speak with community leaders and FEMA. Updates to this story will be posted as they become available.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.