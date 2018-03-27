Middle school students create bond with younger students in mentorship program

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Whether it's reading, math problems, or arts and crafts, they're all subjects that have all created a bond between Barret Traditional Middle and Engelhard Elemenatary students.

It started through a mentorship program, created about four years ago as a part of the "Barret Cares" outreach program.

Eighth graders travel to the elementary school to assist students in need. Their mission is to teach younger students compassion, tolerance and unity through service to others.

Students say they're excited to share their experiences with younger students.

"I kind of share my responsibilities and maturity so that when they get to 8th grade they can be more mature and ready for high school," said Henry Wilbur.

"I love making crafts with the kids and connecting with them," said Lydia Ojo.

"They are friends with everyone and they don't judge and it's just nice to be back," said Jadyn Thompson

Seventh graders at Barret have a similar partnership with students at Wilder Elementary

