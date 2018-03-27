Additional policies for all city programs involving children, teenagers announced

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – After an extensive review of city programs and policies, Mayor Greg Fischer announced on Tuesday that Louisville Metro Government is expanding its internal policies to better prevent and respond to child abuse in any youth-serving city program.

The Mayor ordered the review in spring of 2017, following abuse allegations related to the LMPD Explorer program.

Metro’s Department of Human Resources hired an outside agency, the McNary Group, to assess current youth-serving program policies in Louisville and to identify best practices.

All city employees are required to adhere to the city’s Code of Ordinances, which states, “Any Louisville Metro employee who knows or has reasonable cause to believe that a child is abused shall immediately cause an oral or written report to be made in compliance with KRS 620.030.”

McNary made four recommendations to enhance LMG’s commitment to prevent and appropriately respond to allegations of child abuse within government programs, and noted that the adoption of these recommendations “could set Louisville apart as a model and a leader among other cities.”

1: Create Comprehensive Youth Protection Personnel Policy

Louisville Metro Government should create a comprehensive and holistic youth protection policy for all employees that includes best practices for employee screening, a code of conduct that elaborates on “duty to report” fundamentals, and explicit reporting procedures.

2: Training for All Employees

All employees should receive youth protection training that communicates a culture of zero tolerance and provides a platform to discuss cultural and systemic barriers to understanding and reporting child abuse. Training should define youth protection and child abuse, provide discussion of healthy boundaries, and reinforce the LMG Personnel Policy.

3: Educational Campaign

Efforts should be taken to regularly engage employees and to reinforce a policy and culture that will not tolerate child abuse, including an internal communications campaign and sharing of materials generated through a partnership with national or local organizations working to end child abuse.

4: Specific and Relevant Departmental Code of Conduct

Louisville Metro Government should convene a cross-functional team to further enhance program-and department-specific youth protection policies and practices, including accountability measures.

The next step will involve working with the McNary Group to implement their recommendations.

J.P. Hamm, Metro’s director of Human Resources, said work already is underway to establish a more comprehensive code of conduct and build an educational campaign around it.

To view the complete report, click here.

