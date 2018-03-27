WKU's Lady Topper Basketball head coach submits resignation

Leyan Albazzour was born with a rare genetic defect in which the skull and facial bones are underdeveloped. A Louisville pediatric neurosurgeon when he met Leyan at a Palestinian clinic.More >>
A fire station in central Indiana has been temporarily shut down so exterminators can deal with an infestation of bedbugs and ants.More >>
Attorneys for a Guatemalan man living illegally in the U.S have ended their effort to have his confession thrown out in a drunken-driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber...More >>
Kentucky lawmakers have given final passage to a bill that would ban a common abortion procedure when women are at least 11 weeks into their pregnancies.More >>
A Kentucky school district serving more than 40,000 students has approved metal detector wand searches of students entering school and at random.More >>
