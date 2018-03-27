WKU's Lady Topper Basketball head coach submits resignation

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) – Lady Topper Basketball is now looking for a new head coach.

On Tuesday, Michelle Clark-Heard announced her resignation as head coach in order to pursue a new professional opportunity. Published reports suggest Clark-Heard will be introduced as the new women's basketball coach at the University of Cincinnati.

A four-year letterwinner for the Lady Toppers from 1987-90, Clark-Heard served as the head coach since the 2012-13 season and ends her WKU coaching career with a 154-48 record.

Clark-Heard's 154 wins are the third-most by a head coach in program history, and her .762 winning percentage is the best mark in Lady Topper Basketball history.

Clark-Heard released the following statement on her resignation.

“This is one of the hardest decisions that I have ever made in my career. What we have built here at WKU is special. As a team, I always talk to our players about leaving a place better than you found it. I want to thank my players, my coaching staff and my support staff for helping to make that a reality over these last six years. I will forever be grateful to Todd [Stewart] for giving me this opportunity, and to the community and my family for embracing me and this program, know that I will forever be a Lady Topper and appreciate all of the love and support that you have given us.”

WKU's Director of Athletics Todd Stewart released a statement on Clark-Heard's resignation.

“Six years ago, Michelle Clark-Heard inherited a program coming off a school-record 21 losses the prior season. The job she has done has been truly remarkable. Our 154 total wins during her tenure include four NCAA Tournament appearances, four conference tournament championships and two conference regular season championships. Exhibiting a tireless work ethic and daily devotion to her players, she has demanded and delivered excellence on and off the court and represented WKU and the Lady Topper Basketball program with passion, grace and class. As a result, our program is in a significantly better position today than where it was in March of 2012. We truly wish Michelle all the best in her future endeavors.”

WKU President Dr. Tim Caboni congratulated and wished Clark-Heard well in another statement.

“The hallmark of a great university is a leadership that cares for its students, whether that leadership is faculty, staff, administrators or coaches. Hilltopper athletics has been blessed with a cadre of coaches who put the student first in student-athlete, and Coach Clark-Heard is at the forefront. We will always be grateful for what she has meant to the Lady Topper program, from the student-athletes to the loyal fan base. We look forward to following her continued success.”

