Lawmakers pass bill to ban abortion procedure after 11 weeks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have given final passage to a bill that would ban a common abortion procedure when women are at least 11 weeks into their pregnancies.

The House voted 75-13 Tuesday to send the bill to Gov. Matt Bevin, a staunch abortion opponent. The bill drew contentious debate during its journey through the legislature.

Abortion-rights activists warn it would draw a court challenge if it becomes law. They say similar laws in other states have been struck down or blocked while legal challenges proceed.

The bill would ban an abortion procedure known as "dilation and evacuation" 11 weeks or later into a pregnancy, except in medical emergencies.

It's a common method of second-trimester abortions. The procedure was used in 537 of 3,312 abortions done in Kentucky in 2016, according to state statistics.

