Neighbors hope strip club sale can transform Taylor Berry community

The building that formerly housed Bottoms Up was donated to a church. Now, there are plans to sell it and hopefully attract new business. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Over the last couple of months the Taylor Berry Neighborhood Association has been looking into vacant properties.

Posted on a former strip club is a for sale sign with the phone number of a pastor. Neighbors are curious what is next for the property.

"There are a lot of strip clubs up and down 7th Street," Kevin Combs said.

Combs grew up in the South End in the 70s. He said it is time for different businesses to set up shop.

"The strip clubs have always been here," Combs said. "I thought everyone had them in their neighborhood."

On a mile stretch of 7th Street Road there are at least five strip clubs from Central Avenue to Berry Boulevard.

Bottoms Up, located on Central Avenue, is now for sale. In October, the building was donated to the 1st Philadelphia Independent Ministries. Combs wonders what's next for the former adult entertainment venue.

Pastor R.L. McDonald said the church is selling the building, but does not know what business will replace the strip club. Down the street, signs of initiatives pushing for local shops can be seen on 7th Street.

"We really want to strengthen and grow the independent business communities in south and west Louisville," Jennifer Rubenstein, of the Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA), said.

LIBA began gauging what residents want with a survey.

"Coffee shops, book stores, health food stores -- these are amenities you find in other areas of town that south Louisville residents want to have close to home, as well," Rubenstein said.

Rubenstein has worked on developing vibrant areas in the South End, like Woodlawn Avenue.

"The neighborhood's commitment to having this type of business scene really makes a difference," she told us.

Combs said he is surrounded by a community that wants something better for 7th Street Road.

"It's the people that make the South End," he said. "This is home. This is where we grew up."

The Taylor Berry Neighborhood Association will hold their monthly meeting April 3.The group will be discussing wants for the property.

