LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sara Rivest joined the WAVE 3 News team in January 2018.

Born and raised in the Empire State, she is excited to explore a new city and get to know the people who live here.

Previously, Sara worked as a multi-media journalist for ABC 57 News in South Bend, Indiana. There, she covered everything from education to crime. And snow -- a whole lot of snow.

She also spent some time working on the assignment desk at News 10 ABC in her hometown of Albany, N.Y. She is a 2014 graduate of the University at Albany.

Sara loves spending time with her family in Albany and Charleston, S.C., especially her four brothers. She has a dog Theodore and would love suggestions for dog-friendly spots around WAVE Country.

Sara is passionate about her work and is looking forward to telling the stories that matter most to you. Please reach out with any story ideas or to say "hello!"

