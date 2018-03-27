Man accused of assaulting wife, killing cat

LONDON, KY (WAVE) - Recorded audio of a chilling attack suffered by a woman in Laurel County, Kentucky put her husband in jail.

Police told us Danny Farris was arrested after he assaulted his wife over the course of several days last August, but on lesser charges.

Since then, his wife, who is legally blind, turned over an audio recording to police, telling them he tried to kill her in their home.

"She was literally pleading for her life, begging," London Police Detective Stacy Anderkin said of the attack.

That audio led to more charges for Farris, who was put back in jail Tuesday.

Officers said Farris forcibly sexually assaulted the victim on or around Aug. 20.

Then, according to the arrest warrant, Farris shot and killed her cat right in front her, and threatened to shoot and kill her, too.

"She had been exposed to abuse in the past and it escalated," Anderkin told us. "She was afraid no one would believe her. So she had a recorder. And in the recording you can hear the trigger pulls -- the clicking sound of the weapon."

Farris faces a long list of charges including sexual abuse, assault, cruelty to animals, wanton endangerment, and domestic violence.

He will be in court Wednesday.

