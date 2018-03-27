Man accused of assaulting wife, killing cat

Recorded audio of a chilling attack suffered by a woman in Laurel County, Kentucky put her husband in jail.More >>
Recorded audio of a chilling attack suffered by a woman in Laurel County, Kentucky put her husband in jail.More >>
The two armed men accused of robbing a southern Indiana pizza parlor Monday night are in custody.More >>
The two armed men accused of robbing a southern Indiana pizza parlor Monday night are in custody.More >>
Reigning Big East Coach of the Year Chris Mack is the University of Louisville's new men's basketball head coach.More >>
Reigning Big East Coach of the Year Chris Mack is the University of Louisville's new men's basketball head coach.More >>
A new poll from NBC News suggests gender discrimination is still the norm in most workplaces, and it has been for the last two decades.More >>
A new poll from NBC News suggests gender discrimination is still the norm in most workplaces, and it has been for the last two decades.More >>
The measure was amended and sent back to the house where it already passed easily earlier in the session.More >>
The measure was amended and sent back to the house where it already passed easily earlier in the session.More >>