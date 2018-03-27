UofL students hope for stability with Chris Mack

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Chris Mack has easily become the most talked about man in Louisville.

University of Louisville students displayed what seemed to be pretty warm feelings towards Mack, who coached for Xavier University. Many said they are excited about the stability for the program and that they have high hopes for the coach from Cincinnati.

>> RELATED: Chris Mack, UofL agree to 7-year deal

Turning over a new leaf definitely isn't easy. However, students said they think Mack has what it takes to put the program's recent high profile drama behind them.

"He knows how to get through all of this and he's going to show that a coach can have a clean program," UofL junior Kurtis Brinkman said.

"I think I can get behind him," UofL junior Kevryn Ramsey said. "We're still in the rebuilding process, going from the Rick Pitino -- a legend -- to former player David Padgett. I think since Louisville is a development school anyway, I have good hopes."

With a deal and a promise to stay for the next seven years, Mack brings cautious hopes for the students.

>> Get the latest on the Louisville Cardinals in the Cards Corner

"Seven years should be well enough for the fan base, as well as the staff, to be able to look to him as someone that's going to take the place to lead us to greater things and hopefully another national championship," Ramsey said.

UofL's communications director John Karman sent out this statement in response to the media coverage of Mack's arrival:

"Reports that the University of Louisville has hired a men's basketball coach are premature. There is no contract. The appropriate boards have not yet met to consider a contract. Nor are the board members aware of any terms in a potential contract."

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.