Dream big: Children inspire mural at Portland's Neighborhood House

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Portland neighborhood was the first in Louisville to get Google Fiber.

Now, the high-speed network is available for free at Portland's Neighborhood House. Children celebrated Tuesday by painting a mural in the center's technology room, which is under development.

The Louisville Visual Art Association led the way for the project with a large message: dream big.

"To me, what I think 'dream big' means is go big with things outside the box," Aveon Williams, one of the children working on the mural, told us. "Don't be that person that stays in a circle or the square, just go beyond."

Artist Ehren Reed talked with children about what to sketch and projected that onto a wall. Then it was up to the children to paint in the color.

