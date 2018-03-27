Foundation set for Vietnam Wall memorial in E-town

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The foundation is set for a Vietnam Wall Memorial in Hardin County.

The wall will soon be up at the Elizabethtown Nature Park. The city donated the space to the Vets and Civic Group, who is in charge of building the memorial, as well as raising funds.

"The biggest thing that we want it built for is to heal our veterans," Carey Khristi, President of Vets and Civic Group, said. "If we can help them get over their survivors guilt. Teach our youth and educate -- cause if you don't educate it's all lost. And you're always going to have to MIAs and POWs no matter what war you're in, there's always going to be them, even in the future. So hopefully it will be representative to teach and educate everybody."

Construction is set to be complete next month.

