2 shot in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people have been shot in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood.

It was reported around 10:35 p.m. in the 100 block of South 36th Street. That's near Main Street, just west of I-264.

Police are investigating. At this point, the extent of the victims' injuries are not known.

Anyone with information should call the Louisville Metro Police Department's anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

