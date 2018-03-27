Falls City taproom almost ready for public opening

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Falls City Brewing will open their Nulu taproom and brewery with a ribbon cutting on Friday.
It's at Liberty and Campbell, on the border of the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.
The renovated space includes a taproom, beer garden, brewery and production area.
Construction has been underway since last summer, when plans to move into the Heine Brothers headquarters in Portland fell through.
The taproom will feature a dozen Falls City beers.
