Falls City taproom almost ready for public opening

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Falls City Brewing will open their Nulu taproom and brewery with a ribbon cutting on Friday.

It's at Liberty and Campbell, on the border of the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.

The renovated space includes a taproom, beer garden, brewery and production area.

Construction has been underway since last summer, when plans to move into the Heine Brothers headquarters in Portland fell through.

The taproom will feature a dozen Falls City beers.

