JCPS office staff restructuring, facility changes approved

At Tuesday's Jefferson County Public Schools meeting, the board of education passed initiatives that will centralize Newcomer Academy and restructure the central office.More >>
It was reported around 10:35 p.m. in the 100 block of South 36th Street.More >>
The new brewery and taproom is at Liberty and Campbell, on the border of the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.More >>
The wall will soon be up at the Elizabethtown Nature Park.More >>
Google Fiber is available for free at Portland's Neighborhood House. Children celebrated Tuesday by painting a mural in the center's technology room, which is under development.More >>
