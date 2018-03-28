JCPS office staff restructuring, facility changes approved

Major changes to the staff structure at JCPS were approved Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At Tuesday's Jefferson County Public Schools meeting, the board of education passed initiatives that will centralize Newcomer Academy and restructure the central office.

The approval comes on the same day that Dr. Marty Pollio signed his employment contract as superintendent.

"We've been waiting to do this and we're a group that's ready to act and act quickly to better support our students and that's what we're doing," Pollio said.

ESL Newcomer students are currently served at four different locations. Next year, the programs will be consolidated and moved to the Phoenix School of Discovery building on Pulliam Drive.

Phoenix students will move to the Jaeger Education Center on Wood Drive.

"It's an important part of what I've talked about from the beginning was organizational coherence," Pollio said.

At the recommendation of the Council of the Great City Schools, the district will move forward with plans to add a general counsel, chief of staff, chief human resources officer and chief of school's position. The cost-neutral plan eliminates achievement area superintendent positions and reorganizes assistant supers by grade level.

It's an exciting change longtime JCPS supporter and former Male High principal Ted Boehm wanted to see for himself.

"We can't go anywhere but up," Boehm said. "We've been down on the bottom for six and a half years and its time we get together and make this school system better."

The changes are expected to be in place by the start of the 2018-2019 school year.

