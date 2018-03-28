'Dance Moms' star released from prison

Buyers who get stuck without a way to smoke crack cocaine can find help, conveniently, at nearby stores.More >>
Buyers who get stuck without a way to smoke crack cocaine can find help, conveniently, at nearby stores.More >>
The star "Dance Moms" is out of prison.More >>
The star "Dance Moms" is out of prison.More >>
No winner in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing means that Friday night's jackpot will grow to $502 million.More >>
No winner in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing means that Friday night's jackpot will grow to $502 million.More >>
A company called Slice of Sauce is raising funds on Kickstarter to make the new product, which is described as "sheets of sauce."More >>
A company called Slice of Sauce is raising funds on Kickstarter to make the new product, which is described as "sheets of sauce."More >>
The shooting was reported around 10:35 p.m. in the 100 block of South 36th Street.More >>
The shooting was reported around 10:35 p.m. in the 100 block of South 36th Street.More >>