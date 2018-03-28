'Dance Moms' star released from prison

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The star of "Dance Moms" is out of prison.

Abby Lee Miller was moved from Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California to a halfway house in Long Beach.

She had been sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, and her move comes after only eight months.

Miller pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud in 2016, after prosecutors say she hid nearly $800,000 of income. She is expected to be released from the halfway house in May.

