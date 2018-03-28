Mega Millions jackpot grows to $502M

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There was no winner in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, so Friday night's jackpot will be worth a whopping $502 million.

The winning numbers were 7, 25, 43, 56, 59 and 13.

The current cash option for the $501 million jackpot is $301 million.

Drawings are held on Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

