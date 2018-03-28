Slices of ketchup may be the next big thing

If you're tired of getting ketchup stains on your shirt, this is the answer for you. (Source: sliceofsauce.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you're tired of getting ketchup stains on your shirt, this is the answer for you.

A company called Slice of Sauce is raising funds on Kickstarter to make the new product, which is described as "sheets of sauce."

The new slices of ketchup look like fruit leather. It's made from tomato puree, distilled vinegar, cane sugar, Kosher salt, onion and garlic powders and fruit pectin. You don't have to refrigerate it, so it can be used for summer picnics and barbecues.

The company has already surpassed its Kickstarter goal, and you may be able to get the new sheets of ketchup sheets on Slice of Sauce's website by early summer.

