Officer Nick Rodman's father reflects on his legacy 1 year after death

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - He was a young father, husband, son and friend. To those who didn't personally know Nick Rodman, he was a servant of the community. He worked to keep others safe and kept an eye on some of Louisville's roughest neighborhoods.

On March 29, 2017, his commitment to his community cost Rodman his life.

"There is a hole. There's a hole in our heart," Nick's father, George, said in his first interview since his son's passing.

"It's been the hardest year of my life because I lost my best friend," Nick's younger brother, Andrew, said.

But rather than reflecting on the chase that led to Nick's death, they wanted to celebrate Nick's life and his desire to help others when no one was looking. From keeping teddy bears in his cruiser for kids, to handing out popsicles, Nick loved Louisville and its people.

Andrew, who is also an LMPD officer, said he immediately worried about how his loved ones, including his father, mother, little sister Carly, and Nick's wife Ashley, were going to take the blow.

"I naturally go towards the helping role, I think, with what I do," Andrew said. "I just wanted to make sure everyone else was okay. But the biggest thing for me was I knew he was going to be okay, and that my mom was going to be okay and that Ashley and the babies were going to be okay."

Nick also had a special bond with his younger sister Carly, who arrived years after Nick and Andrew. Nick always watched over her, protecting her, Andrew told us.

George worried about her, his wife Linda and Andrew.

"I did worry about Andy," George said. "Because life goes on, and I knew him being a police officer he would have to get back out there and continue to do what he truly does love."

George also thought about Nick's platoon and all the other officers, concerned over how losing a friend would affect them and their ability to do their job.

"They struggle just like we do," George said.

This past year has been difficult. Their close family became even closer, depending on each other through the pain and a list of other emotions after losing a loved one in such a tragic and public manner.

George also said his family grew to include other officers and community members who showed an enormous amount of love and support for the Rodmans.

Numerous dedications, fundraisers and events have been held in Nick's memory this past year.

To say George's family is appreciative is an understatement.

"We can't thank this city, what they have done for our family, it's been absolutely amazing," he said. "There's been so many things that have been done behind the scenes that people don't know about."

George thanked Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad, Nick's Platoon, his boss Lt. Mike O'Neil, and his partner Officer Todd Hale, among others.

"When Nick passed away, they kind of led the charge for us and made decisions for us," George said.

Nick loved Louisville and Portland, even its sometimes rough edges.

"That's actually our people," George said. He remembered driving through the area recently and after the crash. "You could feel the love, I mean we could feel it."

When Nick passed, it seemed like the entire city had lost a loved one. From the teddy bears to the popsicles Nick would hand out, the love Nick gave hadn't gone unnoticed.

"It's always been about Nick the person and the relationship he's built with people because that's the type of person he was," Andrew said.

George Rodman instilled a human connection--not only in his son Nick--but also in the hundreds of officers he's trained at LMPD's academy.

"Just make a difference, listen to what they had to say."

George hopes Nick's life inspires a sense of community.

"There's police officers out there every day that do this stuff and they don't do it to say 'hey look at me,' they do it because they're good people," George said.

As time marches on, that's how the Rodmans hope Nick will be remembered.

"You know, you asked me about his legacy?" George said. "My dad told me 'you leave a legacy while you're alive, you don't leave a legacy after you're dead,' and that's what Nick did."

"The person he was is his legacy," Andrew added.

