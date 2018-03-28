Community hits milestone in effort to build largest geothermal community

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two hundred homes in the Norton Commons community are now heated and cooled using technology which harnesses energy produced beneath the earth's surface. The goal is to create a 100% Geothermal Community.

Work continues and once the project is complete 1,500 residence will operate on geothermal energy. This will be one of the largest communities in the nation to operate off the alternative heating and cooling system.

The federal government is incentivizing residents to invest in geothermal energy. In February, a deal passed that would allow homeowners who install geothermal energy to file it on their taxes. The tax credit means a dollar-for-dollar reduction of tax liability for units put into service after Jan. 1, 2017, through 2021.

This story will be updated.

