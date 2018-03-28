Report: Man charged in Family Dollar robbery assaulted employees

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted two employees while shoplifting merchandise from a discount store.

Kevin D. Turner, 24, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of robbery.

The robberies happened March 27 at the Family Dollar located at 3277 Taylor Blvd. Employees saw Turner in the store around 3:30 p.m. and head to the door with merchandise he hadn't paid for. When he was approached by an employee who tried to get back the merchandise, Turner pinned her against a wall and had a knife, according to his arrest report.

A second employee standing near the exit was punched in the face by Turner as he left the store. Police said the knife was in the same hand Turner used to punch the woman.

The arrest report states Turner had merchandise worth $45.32.

